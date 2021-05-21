RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.24 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

