RDA Financial Network Sells 2,768 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:F opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

