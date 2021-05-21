Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,729,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 981,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

