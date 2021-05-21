Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.98 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $651,209.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00350438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00199550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00812476 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

