Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.38.

RETA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,896. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

