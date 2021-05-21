Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $234.00 to $244.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $110.46 and last traded at $109.26. Approximately 12,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 335,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

