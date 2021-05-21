Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,500 ($84.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £46.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,501.87. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

