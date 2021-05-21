Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 171,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

