Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

