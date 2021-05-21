Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $123.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

