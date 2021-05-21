Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

