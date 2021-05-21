Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 42.2% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Render Token has a total market cap of $151.65 million and $18.78 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00074890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01178015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.51 or 0.09920673 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,554,649 coins and its circulating supply is 156,553,684 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

