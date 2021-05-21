Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Down to $65.16

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.16, but opened at $58.51. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 6,723 shares trading hands.
REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
