Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Down to $65.16

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.16, but opened at $58.51. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 6,723 shares trading hands.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.