Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.65). 562,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,247,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The company has a market cap of £397.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.79.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

