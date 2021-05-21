Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.97. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

