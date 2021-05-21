Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.79. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.01 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

