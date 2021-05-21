Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.79 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Target by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.