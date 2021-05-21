Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

TPVG stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

