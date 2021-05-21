Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE:WLL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

