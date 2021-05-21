Research Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

