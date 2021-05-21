Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grocery Outlet (GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

5/18/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

5/12/2021 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

5/12/2021 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,810. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

