Restart Energy MWAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.46 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $247,386.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

