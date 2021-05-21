Revain (REV) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Revain has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $4.49 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

