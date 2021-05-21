RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model which has enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. RH has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins, and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants and cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with expanding margins, rising operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, rising raw material prices and freight prices are concerns.”

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.00.

RH stock opened at $609.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a fifty-two week low of $172.98 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

