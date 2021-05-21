Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Eli Lilly and worth $264,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
