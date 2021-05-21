Rhumbline Advisers Sells 101,827 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $160,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

