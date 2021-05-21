Rhumbline Advisers Sells 120,751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,751 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $493,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

