Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64,354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $309,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.