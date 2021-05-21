RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

