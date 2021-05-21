RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.