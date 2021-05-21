Rivetz (RVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,455.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $369,078.73 and $1,455.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01160177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.09747825 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

