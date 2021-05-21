Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 788 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QRVO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

