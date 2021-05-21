Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88.

RMD stock opened at $198.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

