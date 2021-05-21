Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

