Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Incyte were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.