Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New $234,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.