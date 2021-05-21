Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Rockwell Automation worth $275,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 140.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $2,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

ROK stock opened at $258.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

