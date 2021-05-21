Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $275,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $258.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

