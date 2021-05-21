Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $7,797,250.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $335.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.18. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

