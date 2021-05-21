Rosenblatt Securities Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $400.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $543.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $658.48 and its 200-day moving average is $767.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,970 shares of company stock valued at $82,542,020 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.