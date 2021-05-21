Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.48 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

