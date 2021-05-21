Rotten 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,287.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $836,153.38 and $6,287.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 79,409,328 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

