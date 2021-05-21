Round Table Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $2,362,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

