Round Table Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $489.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

