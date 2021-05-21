Round Table Services LLC Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $559.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $185.89 and a 52 week high of $595.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

