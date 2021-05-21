Round Table Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $367.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $250.91 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.20 and a 200-day moving average of $356.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

