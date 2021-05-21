Round Table Services LLC Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 0.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

