Round Table Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 838,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 568,788 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $12,395,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

