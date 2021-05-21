Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €105.65 ($124.29) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

