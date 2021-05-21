Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €105.65 ($124.29) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

