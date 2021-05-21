Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $62.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,427,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

